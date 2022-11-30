517 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after buying an additional 44,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

