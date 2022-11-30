585 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

