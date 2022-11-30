6,048 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

