627 Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFIX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49.

