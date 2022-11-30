6,374 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

About DuPont de Nemours



DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

