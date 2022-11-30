647 Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9,911.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 589,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 583,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 718.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 488,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,976.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after buying an additional 376,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 842.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 235,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 619.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 206,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SYLD opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.