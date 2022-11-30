728 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 12,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $399.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.24. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $771.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

