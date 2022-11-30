7,464 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $60,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Stock Up 2.3 %

XPO stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

