90 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,557.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,208.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,226.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

