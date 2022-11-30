Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 791,869 shares.The stock last traded at $20.29 and had previously closed at $20.57.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

