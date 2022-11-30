Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 69,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,723,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Affirm Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $3,048,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Affirm by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 349,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

