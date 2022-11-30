Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €200.00 ($206.19) price target by equities research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

EPA:AIR opened at €109.18 ($112.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.17. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($103.06).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

