Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alamo Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ALG stock opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

