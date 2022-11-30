Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,548,257 shares.The stock last traded at $7.54 and had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

