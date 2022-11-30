Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,630.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254,620 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $366,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 36.1% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.19.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $942.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

