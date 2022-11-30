AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Insider James J. Grogan Acquires 400 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $24,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of UHAL opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $73.16.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
