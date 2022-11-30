AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Insider James J. Grogan Acquires 400 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $24,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $73.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERCO

About AMERCO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AMERCO by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in AMERCO by 94.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

