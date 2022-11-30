American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $22,096,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 984,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.7 %

AEO opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.