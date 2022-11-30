Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

IBUY stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

