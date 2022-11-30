Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.