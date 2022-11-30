APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down to $46.43

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $44.80. APA shares last traded at $44.11, with a volume of 53,122 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

APA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

