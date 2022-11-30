Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

