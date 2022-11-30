Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Down 2.1 %

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

