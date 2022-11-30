Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

