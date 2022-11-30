Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 882,960 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $26.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 151.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 28.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

