Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in Arista Networks by 38.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $8,484,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks stock opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

