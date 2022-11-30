Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.20 ($5.36) target price by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.95) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Trading Down 7.8 %

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.34 ($2.41) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of €5.74 ($5.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.99.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.