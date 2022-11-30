Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aurubis from €83.00 ($85.57) to €78.00 ($80.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aurubis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

AIAGY opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

See Also

