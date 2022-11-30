Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 350 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

