BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given a GBX 900 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) received a GBX 900 ($10.77) target price from equities research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.54) to GBX 1,000 ($11.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.77) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.20) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.42) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.60) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.62).
BAE Systems Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 810.40 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,884.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 800.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 790.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
