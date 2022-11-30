BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given a GBX 900 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) received a GBX 900 ($10.77) target price from equities research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.54) to GBX 1,000 ($11.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.77) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.20) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.42) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.60) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.62).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 810.40 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,884.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 800.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 790.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

Insider Activity at BAE Systems

BAE Systems Company Profile

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £1,284,159.84 ($1,536,260.13). Insiders have bought a total of 57 shares of company stock worth $44,260 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.