BAE Systems (LON:BA) PT Set at GBX 900 by Bank Of America (Bofa)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 900 ($10.77) target price by stock analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.20) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.60) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.77) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.42) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.54) to GBX 1,000 ($11.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.62).

BA opened at GBX 810.40 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 800.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 790.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a market cap of £25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,884.65.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £1,284,159.84 ($1,536,260.13). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57 shares of company stock worth $44,260.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

