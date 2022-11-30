Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,557,836 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

