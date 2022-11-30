Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 190,443 shares.The stock last traded at $82.84 and had previously closed at $81.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

