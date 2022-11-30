Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 998 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Overstock.com worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Overstock.com Stock Up 2.4 %

About Overstock.com

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 126.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

