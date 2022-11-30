Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 4.39% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $60.53.

