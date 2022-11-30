Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 49,417 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of United Natural Foods worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 981.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

