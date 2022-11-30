Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,894.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 211,684 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.19.

AMZN opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $942.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

