Benjamin C. Singer Sells 6,781 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

