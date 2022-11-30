Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 661,148 shares.The stock last traded at $8.71 and had previously closed at $9.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Berry Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $681.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

