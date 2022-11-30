BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 189,974 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $11.05.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
