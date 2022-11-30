BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 189,974 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $11.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

