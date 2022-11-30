BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Position Decreased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. BOK Financial’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,038.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,924. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

