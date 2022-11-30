BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BWA opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

