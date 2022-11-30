Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

BSX opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

