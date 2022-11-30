BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 65,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,682,918 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

About BRF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.