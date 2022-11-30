Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,051 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $32,791,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores stock opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.18.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

