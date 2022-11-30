Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,105 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

