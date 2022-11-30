Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Landstar System by 73.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after purchasing an additional 259,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 58.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 87,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landstar System Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.