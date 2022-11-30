Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $119,053,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $167.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $299.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.44.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

