Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Spire were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 73.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

