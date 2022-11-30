Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 2,153 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Harsco were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,571 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 175,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harsco Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

