Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 75,545 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 89.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.
In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
